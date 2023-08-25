Verify The Supply

U.S. Army Capt. Kristina Hughes, commander, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Brigade (Airborne), inspects a sling load before it is lifted at Vaziani Training Area, Georgia on August 26, 2023. Exercise Agile Spirit 23 is designed to support theater security cooperation and interoperability among NATO Allies and partners to improve joint and multinational readiness, scale, and capabilities by exercising rapid mobility and posture combat credible forces across the European theater to the country of Georgia to bolster their defense efforts and deter aggression in the Black Sea region while exercising the enduring U.S. State Partnership Program with the Georgia Army National Guard. U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Chasity Williams

