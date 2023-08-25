Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurry Up And Wait [Image 2 of 8]

    Hurry Up And Wait

    VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, GEORGIA

    08.26.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Chasity Williams 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Pfc. Jesus Ramos, a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to Bravo Company, Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Brigade (Airborne), Georgia Army National Guard, and Spc. Izaiah Czelusta, a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to Bravo Company, Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Brigade (Airborne), sits while waiting for an air drop at Vaziani Training Area, Georgia on August 26, 2023. Exercise Agile Spirit 23 is designed to support theater security cooperation and interoperability among NATO Allies and partners to improve joint and multinational readiness, scale, and capabilities by exercising rapid mobility and posture combat credible forces across the European theater to the country of Georgia to bolster their defense efforts and deter aggression in the Black Sea region while exercising the enduring U.S. State Partnership Program with the Georgia Army National Guard. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Chasity Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.26.2023 13:21
    Photo ID: 7991636
    VIRIN: 230826-A-RO813-9275
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, GE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurry Up And Wait [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Chasity Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    AgileSpirit
    TrainToWin

