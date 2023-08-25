Sgt. Bryan Pagala, a ground support equipment noncommissioned officer, Bravo Company, Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Brigade (Airborne) applies camouflage face paint in preparation for a sling load operation at Vaziani Training Area, Georgia on August 26, 2023. Exercise Agile Spirit 23 is designed to support theater security cooperation and interoperability among NATO Allies and partners to improve joint and multinational readiness, scale, and capabilities by exercising rapid mobility and posture combat credible forces across the European theater to the country of Georgia to bolster their defense efforts and deter aggression in the Black Sea region while exercising the enduring U.S. State Partnership Program with the Georgia Army National Guard. U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Allison Gilstrap.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2023 Date Posted: 08.26.2023 12:43 Photo ID: 7991617 VIRIN: 230826-A-XR605-6360 Resolution: 6254x4439 Size: 1.72 MB Location: VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, GE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camouflage [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Allison Gilstrap-Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.