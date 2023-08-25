NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 launches to International Space Station

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 launches from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center, Florida, Aug. 26, 2023. The Falcon 9 rocket put the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft into orbit carrying NASA astronaut and U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Jasmin Moghbeli, European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov for an expedition aboard the International Space Station. The internationally crewed mission aims to conduct more than 200 science experiments and technology demonstrations to prepare for future missions to the moon, Mars and beyond. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

