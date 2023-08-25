Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women’s Equality Day 2023: HHBN, ARSOUTH All-Female Command Team Speaks on Inclusion and Equity [Image 4 of 4]

    Women’s Equality Day 2023: HHBN, ARSOUTH All-Female Command Team Speaks on Inclusion and Equity

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Reed-Cox 

    U.S. Army South

    Maj. Elizabeth Gomez, the executive officer of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army, poses for a photo during an interview in front of the U.S. Army South headquarters at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Aug. 25, 2023. In commemoration of Women’s Equality Day and the 103rd anniversary of the 19th Amendment, Gomez shared what this day means to her.
    (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Cox, U.S. Army South)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.26.2023 10:54
    Photo ID: 7991614
    VIRIN: 230825-A-OT530-1106
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women’s Equality Day 2023: HHBN, ARSOUTH All-Female Command Team Speaks on Inclusion and Equity [Image 4 of 4], by SSG ShaTyra Reed-Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Women’s Equality Day 2023: HHBN, ARSOUTH All-Female Command Team Speaks on Inclusion and Equity
    Women’s Equality Day 2023: HHBN, ARSOUTH All-Female Command Team Speaks on Inclusion and Equity
    Women’s Equality Day 2023: HHBN, ARSOUTH All-Female Command Team Speaks on Inclusion and Equity
    Women’s Equality Day 2023: HHBN, ARSOUTH All-Female Command Team Speaks on Inclusion and Equity

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Women&rsquo;s Equality Day 2023: HHBN, ARSOUTH All-Female Command Team Speaks on Inclusion and Equity

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    women's equality day
    diversity
    us army
    all-female
    command team
    baycb

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT