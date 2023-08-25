Women’s Equality Day 2023: HHBN, ARSOUTH All-Female Command Team Speaks on Inclusion and Equity

Maj. Elizabeth Gomez, Lt. Col. Michelle Martinez, and Command Sgt. Maj. Deitra Alam, the all-female command team of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army, pose for a photo during an interview in front of the U.S. Army South headquarters at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Aug. 25, 2023. In commemoration of Women’s Equality Day and the 103rd anniversary of the 19th Amendment, the leaders shared what this day means to them.

(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Cox, U.S. Army South)

