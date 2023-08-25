Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Thunderbird Sunrise [Image 1 of 4]

    A Thunderbird Sunrise

    BOISE, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    The sun rises over an F-16C aircraft assigned to The Thunderbirds on the flightline at Gowen Field during the Gowen Thunder Airshow and Open House, Boise, Idaho, August 26-27, 2023. The Thunderbirds performed along side Canada’s Snow Bird Demonstration Team at Gowen Field in 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.26.2023 10:28
    Photo ID: 7991583
    VIRIN: 230826-Z-VT588-1003
    Resolution: 8256x5160
    Size: 3.89 MB
    Location: BOISE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Thunderbird Sunrise [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    f-16
    thunderbird
    airshow
    flightline
    sunrise
    gowen thunder

