    378th ELRS and RSAF load C-130 in preparation for Operation Agile Spartan [Image 5 of 10]

    378th ELRS and RSAF load C-130 in preparation for Operation Agile Spartan

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A cargo loader with the Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) gives a thumbs-up as shipping materials move towards an RSAF C-130J on Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Aug. 16, 2023. The cargo load was a training exercise between U.S. Air Force and RSAF loaders in preparation for Operation Agile Spartan 23.2, a multinational operation aimed at strengthening interoperability, improving response capabilities, and furthering security cooperation initiatives throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.26.2023 10:11
    Photo ID: 7991565
    VIRIN: 230816-F-WT152-1005
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 378th ELRS and RSAF load C-130 in preparation for Operation Agile Spartan [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Alexander Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    ACE
    AFCENT
    C-130J
    Agile Combat Employment
    Operation Agile Spartan 23.2

