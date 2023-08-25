378th ELRS and RSAF load C-130 in preparation for Operation Agile Spartan

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Benjamin Reese (right), 378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron (ELRS) air terminal operations center, reads a shipping manifest with members of the Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) on Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Aug. 16, 2023. The cargo load was a training exercise between U.S. Air Force and RSAF loaders in preparation for Operation Agile Spartan 23.2, a multinational operation aimed at strengthening interoperability, improving response capabilities, and furthering security cooperation initiatives throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

