British Army Craftsman Tom Munday, 3rd Armored Close Support Battalion, Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, 5th Armored Company, and British Army Craftsman Josh Desai, 3rd Armored Close Support Battalion, Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, 5th Armored Company, assume a defensive position in preparation for the advancing U.S. Army Soldiers in a force-on-force training exercise at Nario Training Area, Georgia on August 25, 2023. Exercise Agile Spirit 23 is designed to support theater security cooperation and interoperability among NATO Allies and partners to improve joint and multinational readiness capabilities by exercising rapid mobility, and posture combat credible forces across the European theater to the country of Georgia to bolster their defense efforts and deter aggression in the Black Sea region while exercising the enduring U.S. State Partnership Program with the Georgia Army National Guard. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Robert Sinclair)

