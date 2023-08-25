Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defensive Position

    NARIO TRAINING AREA, GEORGIA

    08.25.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Robert Sinclair 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    British Army Craftsman Tom Munday, 3rd Armored Close Support Battalion, Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, 5th Armored Company, and British Army Craftsman Josh Desai, 3rd Armored Close Support Battalion, Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, 5th Armored Company, assume a defensive position in preparation for the advancing U.S. Army Soldiers in a force-on-force training exercise at Nario Training Area, Georgia on August 25, 2023. Exercise Agile Spirit 23 is designed to support theater security cooperation and interoperability among NATO Allies and partners to improve joint and multinational readiness capabilities by exercising rapid mobility, and posture combat credible forces across the European theater to the country of Georgia to bolster their defense efforts and deter aggression in the Black Sea region while exercising the enduring U.S. State Partnership Program with the Georgia Army National Guard. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Robert Sinclair)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.26.2023 07:05
    Photo ID: 7991496
    VIRIN: 230825-A-KG943-6720
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.12 MB
    Location: NARIO TRAINING AREA, GE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defensive Position, by SGT Robert Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNato
    AgileSpirit
    TrainToWin

