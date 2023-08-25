British Army Cpl. Chelsea Taylor, 1st Royal Logistic Corps, 12th Squadron, relays enemy positions and prepares a defensive position alongside British Army Lance Cpl. Matthew Taylor, 1st Royal Logistic Corps, 12th Squadron, during a force-on-force training exercise against U.S. Army troops at Nario Training Area on August 25, 2023. Exercise Agile Spirit 23 is designed to support theater security cooperation and interoperability among NATO Allies and partners to improve joint and multinational readiness capabilities by exercising rapid mobility, and posture combat credible forces across the European theater to the country of Georgia to bolster their defense efforts and deter aggression in the Black Sea region while exercising the enduring U.S. State Partnership Program with the Georgia Army National Guard. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Robert Sinclair)

