    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Keris Aman 23 | Closing Ceremony [Image 11 of 12]

    Keris Aman 23 | Closing Ceremony

    MALAYSIA

    08.25.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Exercise Keris Aman

    Michael Smith, Director of the Office of Global Programs and Initiatives, U.S. Department of State, along with Maj. Gen. Fazal Abdul Rahman, Chief of Staff of the Joint Force Command for the Malaysian Armed Forces, participate in the closing ceremony of Exercise Keris Aman 23, a Multinational Peacekeeping Exercise, at the Malaysian Peacekeeping Centre on Aug. 26, 2023. Keris Aman 2023 is a multinational United Nations Peacekeeping (UN PKO) exercise conducted in Malaysia and co-sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and the Malaysian Armed Forces. The exercise is designed to strengthen military-to-military relationships and enhance the core PKO competencies of all participants in accordance with UN doctrine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.26.2023 03:56
    Photo ID: 7991461
    VIRIN: 230826-M-AS595-1134
    Resolution: 5193x3462
    Size: 8.95 MB
    Location: MY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keris Aman 23 | Closing Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    united nations
    malaysia
    usindopacom
    KerisAman23

