Keris Aman 23 | Closing Ceremony

Michael Smith, Director of the Office of Global Programs and Initiatives, U.S. Department of State, along with Maj. Gen. Fazal Abdul Rahman, Chief of Staff of the Joint Force Command for the Malaysian Armed Forces, participate in the closing ceremony of Exercise Keris Aman 23, a Multinational Peacekeeping Exercise, at the Malaysian Peacekeeping Centre on Aug. 26, 2023. Keris Aman 2023 is a multinational United Nations Peacekeeping (UN PKO) exercise conducted in Malaysia and co-sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and the Malaysian Armed Forces. The exercise is designed to strengthen military-to-military relationships and enhance the core PKO competencies of all participants in accordance with UN doctrine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)

