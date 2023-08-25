Combined service members from 19 countries participate in the closing ceremony of Exercise Keris Aman 23, a Multinational Peacekeeping Exercise, at the Malaysian Peacekeeping Centre on Aug. 26, 2023. Keris Aman 23 is a multinational United Nations Peacekeeping (UN PKO) exercise conducted in Malaysia and co-sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and the Malaysian Armed Forces. The exercise is designed to strengthen military-to-military relationships and enhance the core PKO competencies of all participants in accordance with UN doctrine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2023 03:56
|Photo ID:
|7991456
|VIRIN:
|230826-M-AS595-1139
|Resolution:
|8084x5389
|Size:
|19.92 MB
|Location:
|MY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Keris Aman 23 | Closing Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT