    Keris Aman 23 | Closing Ceremony [Image 6 of 12]

    Keris Aman 23 | Closing Ceremony

    MALAYSIA

    08.25.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Exercise Keris Aman

    Combined service members from 19 countries participate in the closing ceremony of Exercise Keris Aman 23, a Multinational Peacekeeping Exercise, at the Malaysian Peacekeeping Centre on Aug. 26, 2023. Keris Aman 23 is a multinational United Nations Peacekeeping (UN PKO) exercise conducted in Malaysia and co-sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and the Malaysian Armed Forces. The exercise is designed to strengthen military-to-military relationships and enhance the core PKO competencies of all participants in accordance with UN doctrine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.26.2023 03:56
    Photo ID: 7991455
    VIRIN: 230826-M-AS595-1089
    Resolution: 7611x5074
    Size: 20.54 MB
    Location: MY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keris Aman 23 | Closing Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    united nations
    malaysia
    usindopacom
    KerisAman23

