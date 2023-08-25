Band members with the Malaysian Armed Forces participate in the closing ceremony of Exercise Keris Aman 23, a Multinational Peacekeeping Exercise, at the Malaysian Peacekeeping Centre on Aug. 26, 2023. Keris Aman 23 is a multinational United Nations Peacekeeping (UN PKO) exercise conducted in Malaysia and co-sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and the Malaysian Armed Forces. The exercise is designed to strengthen military-to-military relationships and enhance the core PKO competencies of all participants in accordance with UN doctrine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2023 Date Posted: 08.26.2023 03:56 Photo ID: 7991451 VIRIN: 230826-M-AS595-1046 Resolution: 6747x4498 Size: 14.47 MB Location: MY Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Keris Aman 23 | Closing Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.