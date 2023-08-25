British Paratroopers receive the first place team award during the Leapfest 2023 awards ceremony at Quontset Point Air National Guard Station at Exeter, Rhode Island, August 7, 2023. Leapfest is the largest, longest standing, international static line parachute training event and competition hosted by the 56th Troop Command, Rhode Island Army National Guard to promote high level technical training and esprit de corps within the International Airborne community. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Kelsey Kollar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2023 Date Posted: 08.25.2023 22:23 Photo ID: 7991407 VIRIN: 230807-A-MK555-1073 Resolution: 6213x4142 Size: 3.49 MB Location: RI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leapfest 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Kelsey Kollar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.