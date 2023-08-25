Armenian soldier Colonel Melkumyan Sargis from 24923 Special Forces Brigade, Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia presents a plaque to U.S. Army Lt. Col. Varjian after the Leapfest 2023 awards ceremony at Quontset Point Air National Guard Station at Exeter, Rhode Island, August 7, 2023. Leapfest is the largest, longest standing, international static line parachute training event and competition hosted by the 56th Troop Command, Rhode Island Army National Guard to promote high level technical training and esprit de corps within the International Airborne community. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Kelsey Kollar)

