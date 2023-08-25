Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leapfest 2023 [Image 8 of 13]

    Leapfest 2023

    RI, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2023

    Photo by Spc. Kelsey Kollar 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Paratroopers jump from a CH-47 at Glen Rock Drop Zone during Leapfest 2023 at Exeter, Rhode Island, August 5, 2023. Leapfest is the largest, longest standing, international static line parachute training event and competition hosted by the 56th Troop Command, Rhode Island Army National Guard to promote high level technical training and esprit de corps within the International Airborne community. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Kelsey Kollar)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 22:16
    Photo ID: 7991389
    VIRIN: 230805-A-MK555-1362
    Location: RI, US
    This work, Leapfest 2023 [Image 13 of 13], by SPC Kelsey Kollar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    paratroopers
    leapfest
    mc-6

