ARCO (ARDM 5) Change of Command Ceremony

230825-N-SS900-2005 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 23, 2023) Capt. Ken Douglas, commander, Submarine Squadron 11, speaks during a change of command ceremony for the floating dry dock ARCO (ARDM 5) on board Naval Base Point Loma, Aug. 23. During the ceremony, Lt. Cmdr. Damien Porter was relieved as commanding officer by Lt. Cmdr. Gregory Johnson. ARCO is a medium auxiliary floating dry dock for repair and is a Submarine Squadron 11 asset under the operational control of Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Smith)

