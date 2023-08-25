Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leapfest 2023 [Image 6 of 6]

    Leapfest 2023

    RI, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Spc. Kelsey Kollar 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Soldiers gather at Quontset Point Air National Guard Station during Leapfest 2023 at Exeter, Rhode Island, August 4, 2023. Leapfest is the largest, longest standing, international static line parachute training event and competition hosted by the 56th Troop Command, Rhode Island Army National Guard to promote high level technical training and esprit de corps within the International Airborne community. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Kelsey Kollar)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 18:53
    Photo ID: 7991077
    VIRIN: 230804-A-MK555-2242
    Resolution: 5335x3557
    Size: 0 B
    Location: RI, US
    paratroopers
    Multinational
    CH 47 Chinook
    Leapfest 2023

