Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MI Detachment Commander Leads Assault Against Viet Cong (29 AUG 1966) [Image 1 of 2]

    MI Detachment Commander Leads Assault Against Viet Cong (29 AUG 1966)

    UNITED STATES

    08.25.2023

    Photo by Lori Stewart 

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    Lt. Col. Masanori "Mike" Miyagishima

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 17:32
    Photo ID: 7990988
    VIRIN: 230825-A-SE658-9031
    Resolution: 2345x2569
    Size: 584.72 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MI Detachment Commander Leads Assault Against Viet Cong (29 AUG 1966) [Image 2 of 2], by Lori Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MI Detachment Commander Leads Assault Against Viet Cong (29 AUG 1966)
    MI Detachment Commander Leads Assault Against Viet Cong (29 AUG 1966)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MI Detachment Commander Leads Assault Against Viet Cong (29 AUG 1966)

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vietnam War
    500th MI Brigade
    LTC Masanori 'Mike' Miyagishima
    25th Infantry Division (Tropic Lightning)
    25th MI Detachment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT