3/4 Marine receives achievement award while in the field

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Bryson Tenold, commanding officer of 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment (REIN), 7th Marine Regiment, gives remarks during an award ceremony at range 410, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Aug. 10, 2023. U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Seth Hensley, a Harrah, Oklahoma native, rifleman with 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment (REIN), 7th Marine Regiment, received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his superior performance during the battalion’s Tactical Small Unit Leader Course prior to the field exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Richard PerezGarcia)

