3/4 Marine receives achievement award while in the field

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Seth Hensley, a Harrah, Oklahoma native, rifleman with 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment (REIN), 7th Marine Regiment, receives the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (NAM) during an award ceremony at range 410, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Aug. 10, 2023. Hensley received a NAM for his superior performance his superior performance during the battalion’s Tactical Small Unit Leader Course prior to the field exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Richard PerezGarcia)

