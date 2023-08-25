U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Seth Hensley, a Harrah, Oklahoma native, rifleman with 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment (REIN), 7th Marine Regiment, poses for a photo at range 410, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Aug. 10, 2023. Hensley received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his superior performance during the battalion’s Tactical Small Unit Leader Course prior to the field exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Richard PerezGarcia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2023 Date Posted: 08.25.2023 15:57 Photo ID: 7990773 VIRIN: 230810-M-PG000-1051 Resolution: 3648x5472 Size: 9.45 MB Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3/4 Marine receives achievement award while in the field [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Richard PerezGarcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.