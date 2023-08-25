Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Richard PerezGarcia 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Seth Hensley, a Harrah, Oklahoma native, rifleman with 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment (REIN), 7th Marine Regiment, poses for a photo at range 410, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Aug. 10, 2023. Hensley received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his superior performance during the battalion’s Tactical Small Unit Leader Course prior to the field exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Richard PerezGarcia)

    This work, 3/4 Marine receives achievement award while in the field [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Richard PerezGarcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Infantry
    NAM
    Darkside
    USMCNews
    V3/4

