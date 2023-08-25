Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IDLC Cadre [Image 2 of 3]

    IDLC Cadre

    YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Russo 

    910th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Steven Stein, an Integrated Defense Leadership Course cadre member assigned to the 910th Security Forces Squadron at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, displays his IDLC hat, Aug. 24, 2023. Air Force Reserve Command’s Integrated Defense Leadership Course is forging the way in molding resilient Airmen ready to defend our nation’s people and assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Stein)

    This work, IDLC Cadre [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Christina Russo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

