Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    We belong at the table: Women’s Equality Day interview with Colonel Elizabeth Keller

    We belong at the table: Women’s Equality Day interview with Colonel Elizabeth Keller

    KIRTLAND AFB, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Britianie Teston 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Elizabeth Keller was photographed in her office during her interview in honor of Women’s Equality Day on Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. on August 25, 2023. Col. Keller is the Deputy Commander of the 377 Air Base Wing on Kirtland and commissioned into the United States Air Force in 2002. (U.S. Air Force photo by Britianie Teston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 15:24
    Photo ID: 7990751
    VIRIN: 230824-O-CX280-1196
    Resolution: 3000x2002
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: KIRTLAND AFB, NM, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, We belong at the table: Women’s Equality Day interview with Colonel Elizabeth Keller, by Britianie Teston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    We belong at the table: Women&rsquo;s Equality Day interview with Colonel Elizabeth Keller

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kirtland AFB
    Women Equality Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT