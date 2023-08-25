Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFWC now offers BOD POD measurements on a walk-in basis [Image 1 of 2]

    AFWC now offers BOD POD measurements on a walk-in basis

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Rodney Jackson 

    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

    Mark Buley, senior health educator, Fort Cavazos Armed Forces Wellness Center Fort Cavazos, Texas, discusses using the Body Composition machine, or Bod Pod, with Sgt. Shelby Keller, Apache helicopter maintainer, 615 ASV, 1CD.

