    VCSA and SMA visit Grafenwoehr Training Area [Image 5 of 5]

    VCSA and SMA visit Grafenwoehr Training Area

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    08.25.2023

    Photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood 

    7th Army Training Command

    Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army, and acting U.S. Army Chief of Staff, Gen. Randy George spoke with U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment while visiting the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area in Germany, Aug. 25, 2023. The VCSA and Sgt. Maj. of the Army, Michael R. Weimer, toured units and met with leadership to recognize Soldiers, view military equipment, and learn about training initiatives and capabilities as well as modernization efforts. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 12:45
    Photo ID: 7990324
    VIRIN: 230825-A-QM436-6481
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    This work, VCSA and SMA visit Grafenwoehr Training Area [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Adrian Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    2CR
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

