VCSA and SMA visit Grafenwoehr Training Area

Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army, and acting U.S. Army Chief of Staff, Gen. Randy George spoke with U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment while visiting the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area in Germany, Aug. 25, 2023. The VCSA and Sgt. Maj. of the Army, Michael R. Weimer, toured units and met with leadership to recognize Soldiers, view military equipment, and learn about training initiatives and capabilities as well as modernization efforts. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)

