U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment briefed Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army, and acting U.S. Army Chief of Staff, Gen. Randy George, and Sgt. Maj. of the Army, Michael R. Weimer, in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 25, 2023. The VCSA and SMA toured units and met with leadership on GTA to recognize Soldiers, view military equipment, and learn about training initiatives and capabilities as well as modernization efforts. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2023 Date Posted: 08.25.2023 12:39 Photo ID: 7990320 VIRIN: 230825-A-QM436-6478 Resolution: 1000x667 Size: 662.42 KB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VCSA and SMA visit Grafenwoehr Training Area [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Adrian Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.