CASCOM and the Ordnance Corps honor Women’s Equality Day

A row of 16th Ordnance Brigade Soldiers listen to the Women’s Equality Day Observance guest speaker deliver a speech on challenges that may adversely affect the careers and advancement of women in the U.S. military Aug. 24 at the Beaty Theater, Fort Gregg Adams, Va. The 16th Soldiers delivered a set of history skits for an audience of about a hundred members of the Fort Gregg-Adams community, mostly young Advanced Individual Training students. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

