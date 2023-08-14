Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CASCOM and the Ordnance Corps honor Women’s Equality Day [Image 2 of 2]

    CASCOM and the Ordnance Corps honor Women’s Equality Day

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Chad Menegay 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    A row of 16th Ordnance Brigade Soldiers listen to the Women’s Equality Day Observance guest speaker deliver a speech on challenges that may adversely affect the careers and advancement of women in the U.S. military Aug. 24 at the Beaty Theater, Fort Gregg Adams, Va. The 16th Soldiers delivered a set of history skits for an audience of about a hundred members of the Fort Gregg-Adams community, mostly young Advanced Individual Training students. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 10:31
    Photo ID: 7990106
    VIRIN: 230824-O-WA652-3780
    Resolution: 5600x4000
    Size: 5.16 MB
    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CASCOM and the Ordnance Corps honor Women’s Equality Day [Image 2 of 2], by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CASCOM and the Ordnance Corps honor Women’s Equality Day
    CASCOM and the Ordnance Corps honor Women’s Equality Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CASCOM and the Ordnance Corps honor Women&rsquo;s Equality Day

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Women’s Equality Day
    equal opportunity
    Army Values
    women’s suffrage
    gender equality
    Fort Gregg-Adams News 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT