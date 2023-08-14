Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CASCOM and the Ordnance Corps honor Women’s Equality Day [Image 1 of 2]

    CASCOM and the Ordnance Corps honor Women’s Equality Day

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Chad Menegay 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    Command Sgt. Maj. Phelicea Redd, Senior Enlisted Advisor for Army Talent Management Task Force / Global Sustainment, at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., speaks to a crowd of about a hundred members of the Fort Gregg-Adams community, mostly young Advanced Individual Training students, Aug. 24 as the guest speaker for a Women’s Equality Day Observance at the Beaty Theater, Fort Gregg Adams, Va. “My goal is to reach a position to influence and affect change, so that I can become the voice for those who couldn’t speak,” Redd said. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 10:31
    Photo ID: 7990105
    VIRIN: 230824-O-WA652-3726
    Resolution: 4143x2959
    Size: 4.42 MB
    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CASCOM and the Ordnance Corps honor Women’s Equality Day [Image 2 of 2], by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CASCOM and the Ordnance Corps honor Women’s Equality Day
    CASCOM and the Ordnance Corps honor Women’s Equality Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CASCOM and the Ordnance Corps honor Women&rsquo;s Equality Day

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Women’s Equality Day
    equal opportunity
    Army Values
    women’s suffrage
    gender equality
    Fort Gregg-Adams News 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT