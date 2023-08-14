Command Sgt. Maj. Phelicea Redd, Senior Enlisted Advisor for Army Talent Management Task Force / Global Sustainment, at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., speaks to a crowd of about a hundred members of the Fort Gregg-Adams community, mostly young Advanced Individual Training students, Aug. 24 as the guest speaker for a Women’s Equality Day Observance at the Beaty Theater, Fort Gregg Adams, Va. “My goal is to reach a position to influence and affect change, so that I can become the voice for those who couldn’t speak,” Redd said. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2023 10:31
|Photo ID:
|7990105
|VIRIN:
|230824-O-WA652-3726
|Resolution:
|4143x2959
|Size:
|4.42 MB
|Location:
|FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CASCOM and the Ordnance Corps honor Women’s Equality Day [Image 2 of 2], by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CASCOM and the Ordnance Corps honor Women’s Equality Day
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT