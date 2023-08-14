CASCOM and the Ordnance Corps honor Women’s Equality Day

Command Sgt. Maj. Phelicea Redd, Senior Enlisted Advisor for Army Talent Management Task Force / Global Sustainment, at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., speaks to a crowd of about a hundred members of the Fort Gregg-Adams community, mostly young Advanced Individual Training students, Aug. 24 as the guest speaker for a Women’s Equality Day Observance at the Beaty Theater, Fort Gregg Adams, Va. “My goal is to reach a position to influence and affect change, so that I can become the voice for those who couldn’t speak,” Redd said. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

