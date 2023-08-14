Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCCL honors Women's Equality Day [Image 5 of 5]

    NMCCL honors Women's Equality Day

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Photo by NMCCL Public Affairs 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune hosts a Diversity Event on Aug. 24, 2023 in honor of Women's Equality Day. The event celebrated the accomplishments and recognized the struggles women may face personally and professionally.

