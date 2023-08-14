Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune hosts a Diversity Event on Aug. 24, 2023 in honor of Women's Equality Day. The event celebrated the accomplishments and recognized the struggles women may face personally and professionally.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2023 10:29
|Photo ID:
|7990095
|VIRIN:
|230824-N-FE818-1005
|Resolution:
|5955x3970
|Size:
|2.59 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCCL honors Women's Equality Day [Image 5 of 5], by NMCCL Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
