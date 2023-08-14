Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSF Diego Garcia Awards at Quarters - August

    NSF Diego Garcia Awards at Quarters - August

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    230825-N-EJ241-1022

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Ronald E. Belleza, a civilian contractor assigned to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, receives a Senior Civilian of the Quarter award from Capt. Peter J. Hatcher, commanding officer of NSF Diego Garcia, during awards at quarters Aug. 25, 2023. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 08:32
    Photo ID: 7989921
    VIRIN: 230825-N-EJ241-1022
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 
    Hometown: WELLINGTON, KS, US
    This work, NSF Diego Garcia Awards at Quarters - August [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NSF Diego Garcia
    AAQ
    Senior Civilian of the Quarter

