NSF Diego Garcia Awards at Quarters - August

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Master-at-Arms 1st Class Louis V. Truppi, assigned to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, receives a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal from Capt. Peter J. Hatcher, commanding officer of NSF Diego Garcia, during awards at quarters Aug. 25, 2023. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

Date Taken: 08.24.2023 Date Posted: 08.25.2023 Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO