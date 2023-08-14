Fort Drum families join Family Advocacy Program team to tackle stress during Chill Fest

Nicole Wetzel, Fort Drum Family Advocacy Program educator, leads children on a mindful walk through a labyrinth Aug. 24 during the 2nd annual Chill Fest at Oates Overview Lodge. The Fort Drum Family Advocacy Program team hosted the event to demonstrate different hands-on activities people can use to alleviate stress and anxiety. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

