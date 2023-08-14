Nicole Wetzel, Fort Drum Family Advocacy Program educator, leads children on a mindful walk through a labyrinth Aug. 24 during the 2nd annual Chill Fest at Oates Overview Lodge. The Fort Drum Family Advocacy Program team hosted the event to demonstrate different hands-on activities people can use to alleviate stress and anxiety. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2023 07:51
|Photo ID:
|7989900
|VIRIN:
|230824-A-XX986-1005
|Resolution:
|4283x3167
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Fort Drum families join Family Advocacy Program team to tackle stress during Chill Fest [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Drum families join Family Advocacy Program team to tackle stress during Chill Fest
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT