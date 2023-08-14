Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Acting Chief of Staff, Sgt. Major of the Army conduct site visit to Mannheim APS-2 worksite [Image 8 of 9]

    Acting Chief of Staff, Sgt. Major of the Army conduct site visit to Mannheim APS-2 worksite

    MANNHEIM, BW, GERMANY

    08.25.2023

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Army Brig. Gen. Ronald Ragin, 21st Theater Sustainment Command commanding general, briefs acting Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy George, Sgt. Major of the Army Michael Weimer, and other senior officials and leaders at the Coleman APS-2 worksite in Mannheim, Germany, June 25.

    This work, Acting Chief of Staff, Sgt. Major of the Army conduct site visit to Mannheim APS-2 worksite [Image 9 of 9], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Acting Chief of Staff and Sgt. Major of the Army visit Mannheim APS-2 worksite

