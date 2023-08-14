Acting Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy George, Sgt. Major of the Army Michael Weimer, and a few key and essential personnel pose for a photo at the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite, Aug. 25. Pictured here and coined and recognized by the acting CSA were Herb Gately, the Coleman APS-2 site director; Holly Newman, a senior representative from U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command; and CW4 Jose Rosario, 405th Army Field Support Brigade support operations.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2023 06:38
|Photo ID:
|7989877
|VIRIN:
|230825-A-SM279-9741
|Resolution:
|4009x2750
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|MANNHEIM, BW, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Acting Chief of Staff, Sgt. Major of the Army conduct site visit to Mannheim APS-2 worksite [Image 9 of 9], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Acting Chief of Staff and Sgt. Major of the Army visit Mannheim APS-2 worksite
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT