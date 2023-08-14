Acting Chief of Staff, Sgt. Major of the Army conduct site visit to Mannheim APS-2 worksite

Acting Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy George, Sgt. Major of the Army Michael Weimer, and a few key and essential personnel pose for a photo at the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite, Aug. 25. Pictured here and coined and recognized by the acting CSA were Herb Gately, the Coleman APS-2 site director; Holly Newman, a senior representative from U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command; and CW4 Jose Rosario, 405th Army Field Support Brigade support operations.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2023 Date Posted: 08.25.2023 06:38 Location: MANNHEIM, BW, DE