    Acting Chief of Staff, Sgt. Major of the Army conduct site visit to Mannheim APS-2 worksite [Image 6 of 9]

    Acting Chief of Staff, Sgt. Major of the Army conduct site visit to Mannheim APS-2 worksite

    MANNHEIM, BW, GERMANY

    08.25.2023

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Army Brig. Gen. Ronald Ragin, 21st Theater Sustainment Command commanding general, illustrates 21st TSC’s theater-wide support on a map of Europe to acting Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy George at the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Mannheim, Germany, June 25.

