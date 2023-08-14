Acting Chief of Staff, Sgt. Major of the Army conduct site visit to Mannheim APS-2 worksite

Joseph Scheff, the 405th Army Field Support Brigade deputy to the commander, briefs acting Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy George, Sgt. Major of the Army Michael Weimer, and other senior officials and leaders while conducting a windshield tour of the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Mannheim, Germany, June 25. Due to the limited amount of time the acting CSA and SMA were on the ground much of the information briefed was done on the move.

Location: MANNHEIM, BW, DE