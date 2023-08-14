Acting Chief of Staff, Sgt. Major of the Army conduct site visit to Mannheim APS-2 worksite

Army Lt. Col. Omar McKen, the Army Field Support Battalion-Mannheim commander (left), provided acting Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy George and other senior leaders present a tour of a couple of his facilities at Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Mannheim, Germany, June 25. Mission partners of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade tasked with the day-to-day storage and maintenance of thousands of tactical vehicles and combat equipment pieces at the site – to include an entire modernized armored brigade combat team – also assisted with showing the visitors the facilities.
Acting Chief of Staff and Sgt. Major of the Army visit Mannheim APS-2 worksite
