    3rd CAB Conducts Relinquishment of Responsibility [Image 6 of 6]

    3rd CAB Conducts Relinquishment of Responsibility

    ILLESHEIM, GERMANY

    08.23.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    Outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Linus Felix assigned to the 603rd Aviation Support Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, speaks during his relinquishment of responsibility, August 23, 2023, Ilesheim, Germany. Felix reflected on his time with the brigade and his hopes for the unit’s future. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 04:59
    Photo ID: 7989829
    VIRIN: 230823-A-HE018-1088
    Resolution: 4200x2800
    Size: 6.89 MB
    Location: ILLESHEIM, DE 
    This work, 3rd CAB Conducts Relinquishment of Responsibility [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Caitlin Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    Stronger Together
    Steadfast and Loyal
    4thInfantryDivision
    Victory Corps

