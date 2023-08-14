3rd CAB Conducts Relinquishment of Responsibility

Outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Linus Felix passes the unit colors to Lt. Col. Peter Thomas during a 603rd Aviation Support Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, relinquishment of responsibility ceremony, August 23, 2023, Ilesheim, Germany. The passing of the colors back to the commander symbolizes the relinquishing of responsibility of the unit and Soldiers by the outgoing senior enlisted advisor. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade)

