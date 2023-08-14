Outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Linus Felix takes the unit colors from Sgt. 1st Class Justin May, during a 603rd Aviation Support Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, relinquishment of responsibility ceremony, August 23, 2023, Ilesheim, Germany. The relinquishment of responsibility ceremony is a simple yet traditional event that is rich with heritage. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2023 04:59
|Photo ID:
|7989826
|VIRIN:
|230823-A-HE018-1036
|Resolution:
|4200x2800
|Size:
|7.28 MB
|Location:
|ILLESHEIM, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 3rd CAB Conducts Relinquishment of Responsibility [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Caitlin Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
