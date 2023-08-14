Sgt. 1st Class Justin May assigned to the 603rd Aviation Support Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, holds the unit colors during a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony, August 23, 2023, Ilesheim, Germany. The relinquishment of responsibility ceremony allows senior leaders to pass the unit’s colors, which symbolizes the responsibility of the unit passing through the senior leader. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2023 Date Posted: 08.25.2023 04:59 Photo ID: 7989825 VIRIN: 230823-A-HE018-1029 Resolution: 4004x2670 Size: 1.78 MB Location: ILLESHEIM, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd CAB Conducts Relinquishment of Responsibility [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Caitlin Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.