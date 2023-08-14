Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Citadel Pacific

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.27.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Ashley Kibbe makes radio reports during a security drill conducted as part of Exercise Citadel Pacific 2023 (CP23) at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Aug. 22, 2023. CP23 is an annual exercise that is designed to evaluate the readiness and response capabilities of fleet and installation security programs against all types of real-world threats. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

