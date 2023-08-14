2023 Citadel Pacific

Firefighters from Commander, Navy Region Japan Fire & Emergency Services, Sasebo assist Air Traffic Controller Airman Apprentice Ryan Brefeld after sustaining a simulated injury as part of a mass casualty drill during Exercise Citadel Pacific 2023 (CP23) at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Aug. 23, 2023. CP23 is an annual exercise that is not in response to any specific real-world threat but is used to evaluate the readiness of fleet and installation security programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

