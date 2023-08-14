2023 Citadel Pacific

Master-at-Arms 1st Class Alan Lovos assists Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Lindsey Adams after sustaining a simulated injury as part of a mass casualty drill during Exercise Citadel Pacific 2023 (CP23) at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Aug. 23, 2023. CP23 is an annual exercise that is designed to evaluate the readiness and response capabilities of fleet and installation security programs against all types of real-world threats. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

