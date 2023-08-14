Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Trenton Gonder responds to a simulated active shooter during a security drill conducted as part of Exercise Citadel Pacific 2023 (CP23) at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Aug. 23, 2023. CP23 is an annual exercise that is designed to evaluate the readiness and response capabilities of fleet and installation security programs against all types of real-world threats. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2022 Date Posted: 08.25.2023 04:01 Photo ID: 7989773 VIRIN: 230823-N-WS494-1028 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 882.92 KB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 Citadel Pacific [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.