    Celebrating Women’s Equality Day at Osan [Image 7 of 7]

    Celebrating Women’s Equality Day at Osan

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    08.14.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dakota Havoc, 51st Munitions Squadron munitions stockpile technician, poses for a photo as a part of Women’s Equality Day at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 15, 2023. Havoc ensures the proper handling, maintenance, and storage of guided and unguided munitions, along with the upkeep and restoration of facilities they are stored in. Women’s Equality Day, which takes place every year on Aug. 26, commemorates the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, granting women the right to vote. The 51st Fighter Wing is dedicated toward the advancement of diversity, inclusion and gender equality in the workplace; ensuring all Airmen, regardless of gender, have an equal opportunity to excel and contribute to the mission of keeping a free and open Indo Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebrating Women’s Equality Day at Osan [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #WomensEqualityDay #USAirForce #EmpowerWomen #TeamOsan

