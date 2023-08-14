Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Carter Hall Conducts Small Boat Operations [Image 5 of 7]

    USS Carter Hall Conducts Small Boat Operations

    ARABIAN GULF

    08.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    230820-N-ED646-1080
    GULF OF OMAN (Aug. 20, 2023) Sailors assigned to dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) conduct small boat operations in the Gulf of Oman, Aug. 20, 2023. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 03:06
    Photo ID: 7989731
    VIRIN: 230820-N-ED646-1080
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carter Hall Conducts Small Boat Operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Carter Hall Conducts Small Boat Operations
    USS Carter Hall Conducts Small Boat Operations
    USS Carter Hall Conducts Small Boat Operations
    USS Carter Hall Conducts Small Boat Operations
    USS Carter Hall Conducts Small Boat Operations
    USS Carter Hall Transits Strait of Hormuz
    USS Carter Hall Transits Strait of Hormuz

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #RHIB
    #U.S. 5th Fleet
    #NAVCENT
    #USS Carter Hall

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT